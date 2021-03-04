Advertisement

Report: KU’s Les Miles was “banned from contacting female students” at LSU after 2013 investigation

University of Kansas new football coach Les Miles makes a statement during a news conference in...
University of Kansas new football coach Les Miles makes a statement during a news conference in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WIBW) - Kansas head football coach Les Miles was previously “banned from contacting female students” at LSU following a 2013 investigation on behalf of the school, according to a report by USA Today.

Per the report, Miles was “accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”

Miles was ultimately fired from LSU in 2016.

“The investigation, done by law firm Taylor Porter on behalf of LSU in 2013, did not find that Miles had sexual relationships with any of the women. But it found his behavior inappropriate,” USA Today’s report reads.

The news outlet said Miles “strongly denied” kissing the girl and reports he said he “was simply mentoring young women at the university.”

LSU athletic department staff reportedly accused Miles of saying women who helped bring in top recruits “needed to be attractive, blonde and fit.” According to the investigation per USA Today, those who did not meet that criteria “should be given fewer hours or terminated.”

A statement by Miles’ attorney Peter Ginsburg says the reports are “baseless” and “inaccurate.”

“Coach Miles denied then, as he denies now, that any such conduct occurred,” the statement reads.

Miles reportedly settled a sexual harassment lawsuit last month, according to CBS Sports.

