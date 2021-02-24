Advertisement

KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports reports that Louisiana State University’s control of sexual misconduct allegations and domestic violence cases has now reached Lawrence, Kan. It said a report from Andrea Gallo and Brooks Kubena of the Baton Rouge Advocate revealed on Wednesday that current University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles has officially reached a settlement with a former athletic department student intern while he served as head coach of the LSU program. According to the Advocate report, which cited multiple sources, the student accused Miles of “hitting on her” around ten years ago.

According to CBS Sports, specifics of the settlement are virtually nonexistent, but the revelation is just in time for a broader investigation by the Husch Blackwell law firm into LSU’s management of the matters dating back to Miles’ time at the University.

CBS Sports said Miles was fired by LSU just four games into the 2016 season and denied the harassment when he was reached by the Advocate. LSU Vice President of Strategic Communications Jim Sabourin also released a statement saying, “As part of the Husch Blackwell review and our internal investigations, we have heard about a settlement but LSU is not a party to it and we have not seen it.”

According to CBS Sports, the federal investigation from the Department of Education began after USA Today published an in-depth report in November of 2020 on various mismanagement of sexual misconduct allegations against students, including top football players like Derrius Guice, former running back, and Drake Davis, wide receiver. It said the allegations span the times of both Miles and current coach Ed Orgeron.

It remains to be seen how the Miles settlement will affect the mismanagement of the cases said CBS Sports, but Miles was also the subject of another investigation by Taylor Porter, another Baton Rouge law firm, which happened around the same time a new contract was being made for Miles. It said the investigation, however, has been kept quiet.

The University of Kansas has yet to make a statement.

