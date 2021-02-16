Evergy alerts customers of more rolling blackouts Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy said they received word early Tuesday morning from the region’s power grid, Southwest Power Pool (SPP), that more rolling blackouts would take place.

Here’s a look at their current outage map.

Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s Sr. Vice President & Chief Customer Officer made the announcement at a news conference.

He said the peak time on the blackouts could be anywhere from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., but as of 7:15 a.m. Evergy’s map shows outages have already begun.

Caisley said Evergy’s power supply is sufficient to meet demand, but that they had to implement rolling blackouts at the direction of SPP to maintain grid stability in their 17-state regional power grid.

In Monday’s first round of blackouts, Caisley said only 2% of customers were impacted and outages lasted between 30-60 minutes.

Evergy encourages customers to conserve their energy by turning thermostats to 65-68 degrees, avoid the use of electric space heaters, turn off unnecessary lights and appliances, and delay non-essential uses of energy like washing and drying clothes or washing dishes.

To prepare for a temporary outage, they encourage people to make sure phones, tablets, and other devices are fully charged, fill up gas tanks and have an emergency kit with items like blankets, gloves, hats, layers of clothes, flashlights and batteries.

Caisley adds if you experience an outage that lasts longer than 60-90 minutes then you can report it by calling 800-544-4857.

