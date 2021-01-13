Advertisement

Rep. Mann to vote against impeachment

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann will not be voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Congressman Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) says he is committed to finding ways to come together and move forward as the nation faces great division. He said because of this he will not be voting to impeach President Donald Trump. He said impeachment will only lead to greater division and political chaos in the nation.

“We will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th,” said Mann. “I will not oversee the slow decline of our nation, but instead will work to ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. We must pray for and build a better, stronger America and keep believing that our greatest days are yet to come.”

Mann is the latest Kansas Congressman to announce his intention to vote against impeachment. Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) said in a statement on Tuesday, that he would also not be voting to impeach the president.

The state’s lone Democratic Congresswoman, Sharice Davids, said on Wednesday that the attack on the Capitol was a direct attack on the nation’s democracy and was abetted by President Trump.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Topeka man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Unauthorized access of Stormont Vail’s internal vaccine scheduling site
Kansas House Democrats file complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman

Latest News

Gov. Kelly announces FY 2022 budget to protect fiscal foundation, kickstart recovery
Maternal Mortality Bill introduced in Kansas Senate
Gov. Kelly to update Kansans on COVID-19 progress
File image
Riley Co. reports 83 new positive cases of COVID-19
AG Schmidt, KBI remind Kansans to stay vigilant on Amber Alert Awareness Day