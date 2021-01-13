Rep. Mann to vote against impeachment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann will not be voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Congressman Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) says he is committed to finding ways to come together and move forward as the nation faces great division. He said because of this he will not be voting to impeach President Donald Trump. He said impeachment will only lead to greater division and political chaos in the nation.

“We will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th,” said Mann. “I will not oversee the slow decline of our nation, but instead will work to ensure a bright future for our children and grandchildren. We must pray for and build a better, stronger America and keep believing that our greatest days are yet to come.”

Mann is the latest Kansas Congressman to announce his intention to vote against impeachment. Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) said in a statement on Tuesday, that he would also not be voting to impeach the president.

The state’s lone Democratic Congresswoman, Sharice Davids, said on Wednesday that the attack on the Capitol was a direct attack on the nation’s democracy and was abetted by President Trump.

The attack on our nation's Capitol was a direct attack on our democracy, abetted by the President. He is a clear and present danger in the White House and must be removed. https://t.co/JDUShjqZPK — Sharice Davids (@sharicedavids) January 13, 2021

