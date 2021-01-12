Rep. LaTurner calls on lawmakers to focus on “criminals,” not Trump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District Representative Jake LaTurner is calling on lawmakers to focus on those that broke into the Capitol instead of impeachment for President Trump.

Congressman Jake LaTurner says the focus of law enforcement officials should be on bringing the “criminals” that broke into the Capitol up on charges rather than trying to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I look forward to continuing to fight for my conservative principles and policies that benefit the great people of my district and to doing everything I can to bring our country together.”

“The focus should be on bringing the criminals that broke into the Capitol to justice and conducting a bipartisan investigation into the security breakdown. Instead, Democrats are choosing to ram through a divisive impeachment while simultaneously mobilizing Big Tech to silence and demonize conservatives,” said Rep. LaTurner.

LaTurner said the Electoral College has made its decision and it is now time to turn the page. He said there will be a peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

LaTurner also said he would continue to fight for the values of his district and to bring the nation back together.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.