Advertisement

Changes to Shawnee County Court Docket

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Changes have been made to the Shawnee County District Court traffic dockets through January.

Tuesday morning Traffic Dockets at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. are canceled through January 31, 2020. Afternoon traffic hearings and trials will be held as scheduled.

Please contact the District Attorney’s Office at (785) 251-4525 or by email to datraffic@snco.us – subject line “Traffic”. They are working diligently to resolve cases without requiring court appearances.

Monday DUI dockets will continue as scheduled.

Please consult the Shawnee County District Court website at www.shawneecourt.org (http://www.shawneecourt.org) for further information.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video
Ike’s Virtual Book Club to feature Sarah Smarsh book
Kansas House Democrats make committee appointments