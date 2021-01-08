Changes to Shawnee County Court Docket

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Changes have been made to the Shawnee County District Court traffic dockets through January.

Tuesday morning Traffic Dockets at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. are canceled through January 31, 2020. Afternoon traffic hearings and trials will be held as scheduled.

Please contact the District Attorney’s Office at (785) 251-4525 or by email to datraffic@snco.us – subject line “Traffic”. They are working diligently to resolve cases without requiring court appearances.

Monday DUI dockets will continue as scheduled.

Please consult the Shawnee County District Court website at www.shawneecourt.org (http://www.shawneecourt.org) for further information.

