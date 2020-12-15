KTA announces winners of Safety Message contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has announced the winners of its Safety Message contest.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it has announced the winners of the inaugural safety message contest. It said the contest raised awareness around safe driving habits, not only for teen drivers but for adults too.

According to the KTA, the adult division winners are as follows:

Heidi Gowen, Lawrence: Buzzed is for / haircuts, not / highways

Owen Bolan, Wichita area: Rudolph Alert / spotted nearby / Be alert!!!

Jennifer Sumrell, Wichita: Leave flying / to Rudolph / Slow down

The KTA said the youth division winners are as follows:

Grace Jowers, Topeka: Santa wears a / belt, so should / you. Buckle up

Rylee Hoffer, Topeka: Holiday cheers / should never / bring tears

Seth Madron, McPherson: Alcohol / will make / you stall

“Regardless of how your travel patterns may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, KTA still wants to reinforce safe driving habits,” said Rachel Bell, KTA Director of Business Services & Customer Relations. “We want you to buckle up, not drive impaired or distracted and to always keep safety as a priority.”

According to the KTA, participants submitted a three-line message that focused on safe driving habits. It said the winners of the Youth division will be published in VYPE Magazine and the winners of the Adult division will be featured along the Kansas Turnpike.

