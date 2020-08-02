Our Sister’s Keeper Movement rally held in Triangle Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Supporters in nearly 20 communities across the United States gathered for a Nationwide Rally for Vanessa Guillen and M ilitary S exual T rauma(MST) survivors.

In Manhattan, supporters gathered in Triangle Park near Aggieville, for a rally around 11:00 Saturday morning.

Marissa Peacock, from the Our Sister’s Keeper movement spoke about the importance of adopting changes to prevent future sexual assault cases within the military.

Our Sister’s Keeper Movement also hopes to continue to support those affected by M ilitary S exual T rauma(MST), and honor those who can no longer tell their own stories.

“There’s a lot different ideas that we have, but the biggest thing is….kicking people out of the military who are predators. That’s one of our biggest things.” Our Sister’s Keeper Movement, Marissa Peacock says.

After a short moment of silence the group held signs along Anderson Avenue to promote awareness to the community. You can find more information on the Our Sister’s Keeper Movement on their Facebook page.

