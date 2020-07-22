Topeka Schools set to still open September 9th, set to talk about school calendar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools are still set to open after Labor Day, despite the Kansas State Board of Education rejecting Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order.

In a letter to parents, Dr. Tiffany Anderson said they will address the proposed revised school calendar at the August 6, 2020 School Board meeting, but the plan is still to open schools remotely on September 9, 2020.

The rejection of Kelly’s order by the state school board means districts retain control over when they open.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to work closely with the health department as we monitor health issues in our county impacting our students and staff,” said Anderson.

The district says plans are still fluid, allowing things to change as the virus changes.

501 Plans:

The 501 district’s re-opening plan is split into three phases - the current phase with high COVID-19 rates means students will be learning entirely online.

Phase two is a hybrid - two days a week in the classroom - and three online - with students tuning into the classroom via video chat.

Phase three means everyone back into the classroom - but it’ll take time to get there.

The district plans to start class after labor day entirely online - over the course of a few days, they’ll begin bringing students into classrooms with the hybrid plan.

First they’ll require everyone to wear masks - the district will give each student and staff member two reusable ones.

Getting into the building means temperature checks - both on the buses and at school doors.

The classroom itself will look different too - fewer students in class at once mean desks will be assigned, spaced out further, and shields will be installed.

If parents are nervous about sending their kids back to the classrooms - they can opt-in to an all online option.

