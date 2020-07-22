Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: KSBE meets to vote on Gov. Kelly’s school reopening plan

Education Commissioner Randy Watson presents guidelines to the State Board of Education for how Kansas schools can reopen on Tuesday, July 14,2020.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Board of Education met and Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order mandating that schools not reopen until after Labor Day.

The Kansas State Board of Education met on Wednesday, July 22, to decide whether or not to approve Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order mandating that schools not reopen until after Labor Day. There are few exceptions for students that concurrently enroll in college courses or that need administrative assistance while school buildings are closed.

According to Scott Gordon, General Counsel for the Kansas State Department of Education, the order says that non accredited schools, such as home school programs or early childhood development programs, are exempt from the order.

Will Lawrence, Gov. Kelly’s Chief of Staff, says the order would help flatten the COVID-19 curve and give school districts more time to prepare for the challenges of teaching during an international health crisis.

Dr. Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 54% of children in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 which he confirms would have a drastic effect on the state’s rate of positive cases.

The Kansas State Board of Education says it will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, to either approve or deny Governor Laura Kelly’s reopening plan for schools which include pushing the start date back to after Labor Day.

You can watch live here or on the WIBW Facebook page.

