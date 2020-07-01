REPORTS: NFL preseason cut in half

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple national outlets are reporting that the NFL preseason schedule has been shortened to two games.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that Week One and Week Four “have been scrapped.” Florio says “the league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.”

His reporting indicates that NFL teams have weighed a couple of factors into the decision. First of all, teams playing on the road aren’t wanting a large number of people to travel. Secondly, the lack of on-field offseason practices have led coaches to want extra time working with their teams. Cutting two preseason games gives coaches that ability.

The Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to open their preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs were then scheduled to finish Week Four against the Green Bay Packers.

