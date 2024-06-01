According to sportsbooks, the Oklahoma City Thunder have +8000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship. They begin the season with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25 at the Chicago Bulls, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +8000 17th Bet $100 to win $8000 To Make the Finals +4000 - Bet $100 to win $4000 To Make the Playoffs -135 - Bet $135 to win $100

Thunder Team Stats

Last year the Thunder did not qualify for the postseason after finishing the regular season at 40-42.

Last season the Thunder were 24-17 at home and 16-25 on the road.

Oklahoma City went 23-30 as underdogs and 17-12 as favorites.

The Thunder were 9-7 in the Northwest Division and 25-27 in the Western Conference overall.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites last season, the Thunder put up a 5-7 record. They were 12-5 when favored by more than three points.

As a three-point (or fewer) underdog last season, Oklahoma City posted a 3-8 record. The team also was 20-22 when an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Thunder's Top Players

Josh Giddey pulled down 7.9 rebounds and racked up 6.2 assists per game last season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a strong season offensively, scoring 31.4 points per game.

Isaiah Joe was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.2 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game.

