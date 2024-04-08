The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) have the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

On Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET, the Wildcats take on the Bellarmine Knights in a home game. Kansas State is favored by 16.5 points, and the point total is set at 143.5.

Kansas State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Kansas State Team Stats

Kansas State's -13 scoring differential (outscored by 13.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.0 points per game (254th in college basketball) while giving up 82.0 per contest (291st in college basketball).

Kansas State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Kansas State has one loss against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kansas State Players

Tylor Perry leads the Wildcats in scoring (22.0 PPG) and assists (6.0 per game).

Kansas State's rebounding leader is David N'Guessan, who grabs 10.0 per game.

The Wildcats are led by Perry from long distance. He knocks down 4.0 shots from deep per game.

Kansas State's steals leader is Perry, who collects 4.0 per game. Jerrell Colbert leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks an outing.

