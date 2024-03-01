Oddsmakers expect decent results from the Kansas State Wildcats (1-0), assigning them the 29th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

On Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM ET, the Wildcats take on the Little Rock Trojans in a road tilt.

Wildcats NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10000)

Kansas State Team Stats

Kansas State is scoring 69.0 points per game this season (185th-ranked in college basketball), but it has really shined defensively, allowing just 35.0 points per contest (10th-best).

Kansas State Quadrant Records

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Kansas State has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

