Saturday's AAC slate includes the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-4) facing the Wichita State Shockers (5-10) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wichita State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 12.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ornella Niankan: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulsa Players to Watch

Temira Poindexter: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Delanie Crawford: 17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Hadley Periman: 2.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

2.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Ahrray Young: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Mady Cartwright: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.