Thunder vs. Timberwolves January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11), at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (fifth in league).
- The Thunder are getting 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.
- The Thunder are getting 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Josh Giddey this season.
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards posts 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Naz Reid averages 12.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Thunder
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|121.8
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.2
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|50.2%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|39.4%
