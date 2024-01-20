On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11), at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (fifth in league).

The Thunder are getting 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

The Thunder are getting 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Josh Giddey this season.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards posts 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert puts up 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Naz Reid averages 12.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Thunder 113.1 Points Avg. 121.8 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 48.6% Field Goal % 50.2% 38.2% Three Point % 39.4%

