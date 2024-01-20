Kansas vs. Kansas State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (7-7) play a fellow Big 12 squad, the Kansas State Wildcats (15-1), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Kansas Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 12.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Ayoka Lee: 19.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Serena Sundell: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabby Gregory: 9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taryn Sides: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
