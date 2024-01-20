Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Tylor Perry: 15.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arthur Kaluma: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

David N'Guessan: 7.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

William McNair: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Quion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brandon Garrison: 6.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

Bryce Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Oklahoma State AVG Oklahoma State Rank 160th 75.9 Points Scored 75.0 180th 106th 68.1 Points Allowed 66.6 79th 29th 41.0 Rebounds 37.9 121st 18th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 170th 7.6 3pt Made 9.4 34th 83rd 15.3 Assists 16.1 50th 316th 13.6 Turnovers 13.1 295th

