Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- William McNair: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 6.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Bryce Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oklahoma State Rank
|160th
|75.9
|Points Scored
|75.0
|180th
|106th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|79th
|29th
|41.0
|Rebounds
|37.9
|121st
|18th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|215th
|170th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.4
|34th
|83rd
|15.3
|Assists
|16.1
|50th
|316th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|13.1
|295th
