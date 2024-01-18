Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) versus the Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kenny Pohto: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Xavier Bell: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Harlond Beverly: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Ballard: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 16.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Alijah Martin: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 37th 82.9 Points Scored 74.4 195th 150th 70 Points Allowed 71.9 196th 134th 37.6 Rebounds 42.5 14th 139th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 99th 86th 8.5 3pt Made 6.4 275th 79th 15.4 Assists 11.7 308th 143rd 11.4 Turnovers 11.4 143rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.