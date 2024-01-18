The Utah Jazz (16-19) are welcoming in the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) for a contest between Northwest Division foes at Delta Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 18

Thursday, January 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivers 31.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game for the Thunder.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gets the Thunder 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Jalen Williams is averaging 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 52.8% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Thunder are receiving 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Josh Giddey this season.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.5 points, 1.5 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

Collin Sexton averages 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins averages 13.7 points, 7.8 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.0% from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson posts 17.8 points, 3.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Thunder vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Thunder 114.9 Points Avg. 122.0 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 46.0% Field Goal % 50.1% 35.4% Three Point % 39.7%

