Wichita State vs. Memphis January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (4-9) play a fellow AAC team, the Wichita State Shockers (5-9), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Charles Koch Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Wichita State vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniela Abies: 12 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Salese Blow: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kai Carter: 10.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
