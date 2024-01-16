Thunder vs. Clippers January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, take on the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 31.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.6 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in league).
- Jalen Williams is averaging 17.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Thunder are receiving 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Kawhi Leonard posts 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 42.8% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.
- Paul George puts up 22.9 points, 4.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- James Harden averages 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 42.8% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ivica Zubac averages 12.2 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 boards.
- Russell Westbrook averages 11.4 points, 4.7 assists and 6.5 rebounds.
Thunder vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Clippers
|Thunder
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|121.5
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|49.9%
|38.0%
|Three Point %
|39.3%
