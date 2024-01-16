The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, take on the Los Angeles Clippers (20-12). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Information

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 31.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.6 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in league).

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Thunder are receiving 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.

Clippers Players to Watch

Kawhi Leonard posts 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 42.8% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.

Paul George puts up 22.9 points, 4.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

James Harden averages 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 42.8% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 12.2 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 boards.

Russell Westbrook averages 11.4 points, 4.7 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Thunder 116.7 Points Avg. 121.5 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.8% Field Goal % 49.9% 38.0% Three Point % 39.3%

