Tuesday's Big 12 slate includes the Texas Longhorns (13-1) meeting the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kansas vs. Texas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.