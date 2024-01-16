The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.5 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK KJ Adams: 12.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dajuan Harris: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 15.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 8.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Bryce Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank 169th 75.7 Points Scored 79.6 74th 95th 67.1 Points Allowed 65.3 54th 129th 37.8 Rebounds 38.9 90th 192nd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.3 311th 16th 10.0 3pt Made 6.8 246th 33rd 17.1 Assists 21.5 2nd 300th 13.3 Turnovers 11.9 199th

