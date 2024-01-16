Kansas vs. Oklahoma State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Adams: 12.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 15.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 8.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Bryce Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Kansas AVG
|Kansas Rank
|169th
|75.7
|Points Scored
|79.6
|74th
|95th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|54th
|129th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|38.9
|90th
|192nd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|311th
|16th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|246th
|33rd
|17.1
|Assists
|21.5
|2nd
|300th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.9
|199th
