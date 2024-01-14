Wichita State vs. North Texas January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) face a fellow AAC squad, the North Texas Eagles (10-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wichita State vs. North Texas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniela Abies: 11.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Salese Blow: 9.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Texas Players to Watch
- Desiray Kernal: 16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tommisha Lampkin: 13.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyani Robinson: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.