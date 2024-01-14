The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN2.

Wichita State vs. Memphis Game Information

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 16.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Pohto: 11.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Xavier Bell: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Harlond Beverly: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Ballard: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 21.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

21.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Caleb Mills: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 6.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

Wichita State vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 179th 75.3 Points Scored 79.3 79th 199th 71.8 Points Allowed 72.5 220th 11th 43.1 Rebounds 37.2 153rd 93rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 7.7 166th 304th 11.8 Assists 12.5 257th 131st 11.2 Turnovers 12.4 238th

