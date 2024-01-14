Wichita State vs. Memphis January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN2.
Wichita State vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 16.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 11.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 21.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
Wichita State vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|179th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|79.3
|79th
|199th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|220th
|11th
|43.1
|Rebounds
|37.2
|153rd
|93rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|286th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|166th
|304th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.5
|257th
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|238th
