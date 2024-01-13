Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) versus the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-5), at 7:30 PM ET.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Anna Gret Asi: 14.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Stailee Heard: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Noble: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lior Garzon: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylee Langerman: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

