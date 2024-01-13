Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) versus the Oklahoma Sooners (11-1, 0-0 Big 12), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Dajuan Harris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK John Hugley: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Oklahoma AVG Oklahoma Rank 85th 79.1 Points Scored 83.4 32nd 56th 65.2 Points Allowed 63.8 34th 116th 38.2 Rebounds 39.3 79th 333rd 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.5 156th 245th 6.8 3pt Made 7.8 154th 2nd 21.4 Assists 14.0 148th 226th 12.3 Turnovers 12.4 237th

