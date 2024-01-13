Kansas vs. Oklahoma January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) versus the Oklahoma Sooners (11-1, 0-0 Big 12), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 15.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- John Hugley: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Oklahoma AVG
|Oklahoma Rank
|85th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|83.4
|32nd
|56th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|63.8
|34th
|116th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|39.3
|79th
|333rd
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|156th
|245th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|154th
|2nd
|21.4
|Assists
|14.0
|148th
|226th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|237th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.