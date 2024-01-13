The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) play the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Pop Isaacs: 15.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Kansas State AVG Kansas State Rank 127th 77.4 Points Scored 77 134th 54th 65.1 Points Allowed 70.6 166th 110th 38.3 Rebounds 40.6 45th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 12 25th 62nd 9 3pt Made 7.8 154th 104th 14.8 Assists 15.3 93rd 121st 11.1 Turnovers 14.2 332nd

