On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Miami Heat (18-12) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSOK.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Thunder vs. Heat Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 31.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Thunder are getting 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this year.

Jalen Williams gets the Thunder 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22.0 points, 4.1 assists and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler puts up 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson puts up 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc (ninth in league) with 3.2 made treys per contest.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Thunder 113.4 Points Avg. 121.3 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 47.3% Field Goal % 49.7% 39.5% Three Point % 38.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.