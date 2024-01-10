Kansas vs. UCF January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the UCF Knights (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) against the Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas vs. UCF Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Kansas vs. UCF Stat Comparison
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Kansas AVG
|Kansas Rank
|130th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|79.1
|87th
|54th
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|56th
|56th
|40.2
|Rebounds
|38.2
|113th
|70th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|329th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|284th
|12
|Assists
|21.4
|2nd
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|227th
