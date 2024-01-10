The Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) play the Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Kansas State Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Gisela Sanchez: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Skylar Vann: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Payton Verhulst: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Lexy Keys: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Aubrey Joens: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

