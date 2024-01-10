Kansas State vs. Oklahoma January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) play the Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gisela Sanchez: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Skylar Vann: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Payton Verhulst: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lexy Keys: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aubrey Joens: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
