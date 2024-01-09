Wichita State vs. Temple January 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (6-6) play a fellow AAC team, the Wichita State Shockers (4-8), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Charles Koch Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Wichita State vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Rayne Tucker: 9.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aleah Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tiarra East: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tristen Taylor: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
