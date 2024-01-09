Tuesday's contest between the Temple Owls (8-7) and Wichita State Shockers (5-10) going head to head at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

The Shockers lost their last matchup 74-60 against UTSA on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 70, Wichita State 63

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Shockers took down the Tulane Green Wave at home on December 30 by a score of 63-60.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Shockers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-60 at home over Tulane (No. 174) on December 30

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 195) on December 1

63-61 over Akron (No. 240) on November 24

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 250) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 322) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 12.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.4 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73) Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48)

10.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48) Ornella Niankan: 4.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%

4.7 PTS, 37.7 FG% DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers average 63.5 points per game (226th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a -82 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Wichita State is tallying 62.3 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.2 fewer points per game than its season average (63.5).

Offensively, the Shockers post 62.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.8 points per game in away games.

Wichita State gives up 63.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 77.8 in road games.

The Shockers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 60.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.2 points fewer than the 63.5 they've scored this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.