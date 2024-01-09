NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Vancouver Canucks squaring off against the New York Rangers.
You will find info on how to watch Monday's NHL action right here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,BSSW,BSN,BSWIX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, January 8
|ESPN+,ALT,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
