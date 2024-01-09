The Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline FanDuel Kansas State (-2.5) 139.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Wildcats' 14 games have gone over the point total.

West Virginia has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this year.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total seven out of 14 times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Kansas State is 32nd in college basketball. It is way below that, 92nd, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +7500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 32nd-biggest change.

Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

