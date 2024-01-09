Tuesday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-9, 0-1 Big 12) squaring off at WVU Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 71-70 victory for Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
Venue: WVU Coliseum

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 71, West Virginia 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-0.3)

Kansas State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

West Virginia is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas State's 7-6-0 ATS record. The Mountaineers have a 5-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 5-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. West Virginia is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.9 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Kansas State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It collects 41.0 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.8.

Kansas State makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (298th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Kansas State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.6 per game (315th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (141st in college basketball).

