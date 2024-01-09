Tuesday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Information

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Kansas State AVG Kansas State Rank 315th 67.8 Points Scored 77 124th 123rd 68.8 Points Allowed 70.6 174th 167th 37 Rebounds 40.6 44th 209th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 12 24th 285th 6.3 3pt Made 7.8 147th 232nd 12.8 Assists 15.3 88th 76th 10.5 Turnovers 14.2 330th

