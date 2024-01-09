Kansas State vs. West Virginia January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big 12 schedule includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Kansas State AVG
|Kansas State Rank
|315th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|77
|124th
|123rd
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|174th
|167th
|37
|Rebounds
|40.6
|44th
|209th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12
|24th
|285th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|147th
|232nd
|12.8
|Assists
|15.3
|88th
|76th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.