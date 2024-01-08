Wyandotte County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Wyandotte County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
