Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Wyandotte County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Washington High School