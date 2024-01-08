The Washington Wizards (6-29) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Thunder vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 126 - Wizards 112

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)

Thunder (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-14.4)

Thunder (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Thunder have covered the spread more often than the Wizards this year, sporting an ATS record of 24-10-0, as opposed to the 16-19-0 record of the Wizards.

Oklahoma City (1-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (100%) than Washington (4-2) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 61.8% of the time this season (21 out of 34), which is more often than Washington's games have (20 out of 35).

The Thunder have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-5) this season, better than the .152 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (5-28).

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are ceding 114.2 points per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on offense, putting up 121.8 points per contest (fourth-best).

In terms of rebounding, Oklahoma City is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.7 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.8 per contest).

The Thunder are averaging 26.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City is dominating when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.4 per contest).

With a 39.4% three-point percentage this season, the Thunder rank best in the NBA. They rank 10th in the league by sinking 13.2 treys per contest.

