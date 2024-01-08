Kyle Kuzma and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder meet at Capital One Arena on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
34.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +146)
  • Monday's points prop bet for Gilgeous-Alexander is 34.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 31.5.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -147)
  • Monday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That is 1.1 more than his season average.
  • He grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +164)
  • Jalen Williams' 18.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
  • Williams averages 4.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Williams averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -135)
  • The 22.6 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Monday.
  • He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).
  • Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Monday is the same as his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Jones has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

