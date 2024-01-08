Kyle Kuzma and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder meet at Capital One Arena on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +146)

Monday's points prop bet for Gilgeous-Alexander is 34.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 31.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Monday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That is 1.1 more than his season average.

He grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Monday.

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jalen Williams' 18.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Williams averages 4.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

Williams averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -135)

The 22.6 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Monday is the same as his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

