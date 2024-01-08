Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Wizards on January 8, 2024
Kyle Kuzma and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder meet at Capital One Arena on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|34.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|6.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: +146)
- Monday's points prop bet for Gilgeous-Alexander is 34.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 31.5.
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: -147)
- Monday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 18.5. That is 1.1 more than his season average.
- He grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Jalen Williams' 18.1 points per game are 0.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
- Williams averages 4.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.
- Williams averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: -135)
- The 22.6 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Monday.
- He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).
- Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: -111)
- The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Monday is the same as his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).
- Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Jones has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
