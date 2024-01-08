The Washington Wizards (6-29) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) on January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Wizards have allowed to their opponents.

Oklahoma City is 17-3 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 28th.

The Thunder put up 121.8 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 126.1 the Wizards give up.

When Oklahoma City scores more than 126.1 points, it is 11-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are averaging 124.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.0 more points than they're averaging away from home (118.4).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City is allowing 4.5 more points per game (116.2) than in away games (111.7).

In terms of total threes made, the Thunder have played better when playing at home this season, draining 13.4 per game, compared to 12.9 on the road. Meanwhile, they've put up a 38.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 40.8% clip in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries