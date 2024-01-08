The Washington Wizards (6-29) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on MNMT and BSOK. The point total in the matchup is 244.5.

Thunder vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -11.5 244.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 34 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have combined to score more than 244.5 points.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's matchups this year is 236, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder's ATS record is 24-10-0 this season.

Oklahoma City has won 15, or 75%, of the 20 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The Thunder have a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 13 38.2% 121.8 236.9 114.2 240.3 232.8 Wizards 17 48.6% 115.1 236.9 126.1 240.3 240

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

The Thunder have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 19 home games, and 10 times in 15 road games.

The Thunder average just 4.3 fewer points per game (121.8) than the Wizards give up (126.1).

When Oklahoma City scores more than 126.1 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Thunder and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 24-10 1-0 21-13 Wizards 16-19 4-2 20-15

Thunder vs. Wizards Point Insights

Thunder Wizards 121.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.1 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 11-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-9 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-15 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 126.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 15-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-4 14-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-8

