The Washington Wizards (5-23) clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 30.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in NBA).

The Thunder are getting 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

Josh Giddey is putting up 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 43.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Thunder are getting 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this season.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.0 points, 6.2 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Tyus Jones puts up 12.3 points, 3.0 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jordan Poole posts 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija puts up 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Daniel Gafford averages 11.0 points, 1.7 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Thunder 117.0 Points Avg. 120.7 126.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 48.3% Field Goal % 49.2% 35.8% Three Point % 38.3%

