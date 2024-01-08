Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent action, a 124-115 loss to the Nets, Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gilgeous-Alexander's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 31.5 33.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 7.1 Assists 6.5 6.4 6.3 PRA -- 43.9 46.6 PR -- 37.5 40.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Wizards

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for taking 22.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.5 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Wizards give up 126.1 points per contest, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 49.9 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, conceding 30.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have given up 13.4 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 33 30 3 4 1 2 1 11/16/2022 35 42 6 7 2 1 0

