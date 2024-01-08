Can we anticipate Ryan Johansen scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

  • In nine of 40 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Johansen has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Johansen averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:12 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:36 Home W 6-2

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

