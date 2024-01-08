The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is slated for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • MacKinnon has scored in 17 of 40 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus 21 assists.
  • MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 19:50 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 3 2 1 26:47 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 3 1 2 23:09 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:36 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:51 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 5 4 1 22:51 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 21:07 Home W 6-2

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

