The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 124-115 loss to the Nets (his last game) Dort posted 12 points and three steals.

Let's look at Dort's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 12.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA -- 16.7 18.1 PR -- 15.3 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.3



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Dort has made 3.8 shots per game, which accounts for 8.2% of his team's total makes.

Dort is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Thunder rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 126.1 points per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league defensively.

The Wizards allow 49.9 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have given up 30.4 per game, worst in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are 20th in the NBA, conceding 13.4 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 23 18 6 4 3 0 1 11/16/2022 34 16 2 3 3 1 1

