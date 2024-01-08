The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams tallied 20 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 124-115 loss versus the Nets.

With prop bets in place for Williams, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.1 19.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.4 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.7 PRA -- 25.9 27.4 PR -- 21.9 22.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.1



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Williams has made 6.9 shots per game, which adds up to 14.0% of his team's total makes.

Williams is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Williams' opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.5.

Giving up 126.1 points per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league defensively.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, allowing 49.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 30.4 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 13.4 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Jalen Williams vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 34 18 8 3 2 0 2 11/16/2022 28 10 4 6 2 0 0

