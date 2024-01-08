The Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 124-115 loss to the Nets, Holmgren put up 17 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Holmgren's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 18.6 Rebounds 9.5 7.4 5.9 Assists -- 2.6 3.2 PRA -- 27.4 27.7 PR -- 24.8 24.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Holmgren has made 6.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's Thunder average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards give up 126.1 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 49.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 30.4 per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.4 made 3-pointers per game.

